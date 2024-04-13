BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Pharmacist Ben Fuchs: Supercharge Your Wellness with Tangy Tangerine 4/12/24
Daily with Doc and Becca
Daily with Doc and Becca
7 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • 04/13/2024

Pharmacist Ben Fuchs spoiled everyone again with a flood of information about how to keep our bodies in a better condition.


Pharmacist Ben started out by talking about Memes (Memetics). He recommended a book “Virus of the Mind”.


Pharmacist Ben tells us that auto-immune named diseases are as a result of toxicity of the blood. We toxify our blood through entrance via the skin and through our digestive systems. Toxicity entering the blood in the digestive system is through a leaky gut.


When we have an auto-immune named condition, we should work on foods first & when we get inflammation is how the immune system shows up.


Pharmacist Ben also spoke on;

Practicing slow, deep breathing like Wimhoff breathing as it gets rid of hypoxia.

Migrating Motor Complex (MMC) which is electric pulses pushing food through our system. (stomach "growling" we should not eat but let our body work.)

Beta Blockers block electricity in our bodies.

Estrogen and the effects it has when our bodies do not get rid of it quick enough.

SIBO is the main cause of leaky gut.


STREAM SCHEDULE: Monday - Friday 12PM PST / 1PM MST / 2pm CST / 3PM EST


To Join Us Visit:

www.DailyWithDocZoom.com


Submit a written question to Dr. Joel Wallach at:

https://dailywithdoc.com


Sign up for our Free newsletter, delivered right to your inbox: https://dailywithdoc.com


Watch recent shows, shop our store, find more Alternative Empowering articles and videos at:


https://dailywithdoc.com


** Now on Apple TV App

https://apps.apple.com/app/daily-with-doc-empower-health/id6476116926


** Now on Vimeo

https://vimeo.com/user210503445/collections


** Now on Roku TV App https://channelstore.roku.com/details/517aef6b4ed64db3e0367310304fe3fc/daily-with-doc-and-becca


Follow Us On Rumble:

⁠https://rumble.com/user/CriticalHealthNews

Follow Us On Facebook:

⁠https://www.facebook.com/CriticalHealth⁠


Follow Us On YouTube:

⁠https://www.youtube.com/@CriticalHealthNews


Follow Us On Twitter:

⁠https://twitter.com/DailywithDoc


iHeartRadio

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-daily-with-doc-becca-119135605/


Spotify

⁠https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/dailywithdoc

Apple Podcasts

⁠https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dailywithdoc/id1698055149

CastBox

⁠https://castbox.fm/channel/id5519268?country=us

RadioPublic

⁠https://radiopublic.com/daily-with-doc-amp-becca-852oNV/episodes

Amazon Music / Podcasts

⁠https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/264669db-a24c-4c55-a519-aa794e95d047/dailywithdoc

⁠Overcast.fm/⁠ App

DailywithDoc


Pocketcasts

⁠https://pca.st/hdlbwnpz


Follow Us On Brighteon

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/dailywithdoc


Limited Time: Get a free 15-minute consultation with a Certified Wholistic Health Coach! Complete the assessment at www.DIYwithDocWallach.com


Become a Certified Wholistic Health Coach with us www.CoachwithBecca.com


#DRJOELWALLACH #BECCADUKES #DAILYWITHDOC #CRITICALHEALTHNEWS #90FORLIFE #CERTIFIEDWHOLISTICHEALTHCOACH #HEALTHCOACH #KETO #WEIGHTLOSS #NUTRITION

Keywords
nutritionweightlossketocoast2coasthealthcoachdrjoelwallach90forlifebeccadukesdailywithdoccriticalhealthnewscertifiedwholistichealthcoach
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy