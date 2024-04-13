Pharmacist Ben Fuchs: Supercharge Your Wellness with Tangy Tangerine 4/12/24

Pharmacist Ben Fuchs spoiled everyone again with a flood of information about how to keep our bodies in a better condition.





Pharmacist Ben started out by talking about Memes (Memetics). He recommended a book “Virus of the Mind”.





Pharmacist Ben tells us that auto-immune named diseases are as a result of toxicity of the blood. We toxify our blood through entrance via the skin and through our digestive systems. Toxicity entering the blood in the digestive system is through a leaky gut.





When we have an auto-immune named condition, we should work on foods first & when we get inflammation is how the immune system shows up.





Pharmacist Ben also spoke on;

Practicing slow, deep breathing like Wimhoff breathing as it gets rid of hypoxia.

Migrating Motor Complex (MMC) which is electric pulses pushing food through our system. (stomach "growling" we should not eat but let our body work.)

Beta Blockers block electricity in our bodies.

Estrogen and the effects it has when our bodies do not get rid of it quick enough.

SIBO is the main cause of leaky gut.





STREAM SCHEDULE: Monday - Friday 12PM PST / 1PM MST / 2pm CST / 3PM EST





To Join Us Visit:

www.DailyWithDocZoom.com





Submit a written question to Dr. Joel Wallach at:

https://dailywithdoc.com





Sign up for our Free newsletter, delivered right to your inbox: https://dailywithdoc.com





Watch recent shows, shop our store, find more Alternative Empowering articles and videos at:





https://dailywithdoc.com





** Now on Apple TV App

https://apps.apple.com/app/daily-with-doc-empower-health/id6476116926





** Now on Vimeo

https://vimeo.com/user210503445/collections





** Now on Roku TV App https://channelstore.roku.com/details/517aef6b4ed64db3e0367310304fe3fc/daily-with-doc-and-becca





Follow Us On Rumble:

⁠https://rumble.com/user/CriticalHealthNews

⁠

Follow Us On Facebook:

⁠https://www.facebook.com/CriticalHealth⁠





Follow Us On YouTube:

⁠https://www.youtube.com/@CriticalHealthNews





Follow Us On Twitter:

⁠https://twitter.com/DailywithDoc





iHeartRadio

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-daily-with-doc-becca-119135605/





Spotify

⁠https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/dailywithdoc

⁠

Apple Podcasts

⁠https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dailywithdoc/id1698055149

⁠

CastBox

⁠https://castbox.fm/channel/id5519268?country=us

⁠

RadioPublic

⁠https://radiopublic.com/daily-with-doc-amp-becca-852oNV/episodes

⁠

Amazon Music / Podcasts

⁠https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/264669db-a24c-4c55-a519-aa794e95d047/dailywithdoc

⁠

⁠Overcast.fm/⁠ App

DailywithDoc





Pocketcasts

⁠https://pca.st/hdlbwnpz





Follow Us On Brighteon

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/dailywithdoc





Limited Time: Get a free 15-minute consultation with a Certified Wholistic Health Coach! Complete the assessment at www.DIYwithDocWallach.com





Become a Certified Wholistic Health Coach with us www.CoachwithBecca.com





#DRJOELWALLACH #BECCADUKES #DAILYWITHDOC #CRITICALHEALTHNEWS #90FORLIFE #CERTIFIEDWHOLISTICHEALTHCOACH #HEALTHCOACH #KETO #WEIGHTLOSS #NUTRITION