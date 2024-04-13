Pharmacist Ben Fuchs: Supercharge Your Wellness with Tangy Tangerine 4/12/24

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pharmacist Ben Fuchs spoiled everyone again with a flood of information about how to keep our bodies in a better condition.
Pharmacist Ben started out by talking about Memes (Memetics). He recommended a book “Virus of the Mind”.
Pharmacist Ben tells us that auto-immune named diseases are as a result of toxicity of the blood. We toxify our blood through entrance via the skin and through our digestive systems. Toxicity entering the blood in the digestive system is through a leaky gut.
When we have an auto-immune named condition, we should work on foods first & when we get inflammation is how the immune system shows up.
Pharmacist Ben also spoke on;
Practicing slow, deep breathing like Wimhoff breathing as it gets rid of hypoxia.
Migrating Motor Complex (MMC) which is electric pulses pushing food through our system. (stomach "growling" we should not eat but let our body work.)
Beta Blockers block electricity in our bodies.
Estrogen and the effects it has when our bodies do not get rid of it quick enough.
SIBO is the main cause of leaky gut.
