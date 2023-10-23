Ben Bergquam in NYC On National Effects of the Illegal Invasion: The Border Crisis “Doesn’t Stay On The Border”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bannon's War Room | Ben Bergquam On National Effects By Border Crisis: The Border Crisis “Doesn’t Stay On The Border”
Ben reports from the Roosevelt Hotel, in downtown NYC, one block off Madison Ave, which is owned by Pakistani Airlines.
https://rumble.com/v3r74oj-ben-bergquam-on-national-effects-by-border-crisis-the-border-crisis-doesnt-.html