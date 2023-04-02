Dr. Mike Yeadon Shows No Mercy For Those Involved In The Greatest Offense Against Humanity

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Yeadon's Judgement:
• Central planners - take a listen.
• Politicians involved - life imprisonment.
• Doctors who ordered injections - life imprisonment.
"Previously, I was against capital punishment. So this shows the magnitude of the offenses against humanity. That's why they cannot be allowed to roam free and do it again."