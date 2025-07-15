Anniversary Trump's assassination attempt, was it STAGED? - in July 15, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Anniversary of Trump's assassination attempt: WAS IT STAGED?
While unwavering MAGA fans mark the first anniversary of the attempted assassination of Donald Trump at a rally in Butler, Pa., people online are wondering whether ALL OF THIS could have been STAGED.
🔴People are comparing the shape of Trump's ear before and after the assassination attempt, noting that there is no visible scar or other trace.
🔴They also point out that there was no visible bullet wound at the moment of the injury, and that the blood appears to be in a capsule-like form.
🔴The trajectory of the bullet's movement is also being questioned.
🔴The timing of the attack raises doubts as well, since security personnel supposedly had time to escort Trump off the stage.