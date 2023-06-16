BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
All of South Quebec Simultaneously Erupted In Flames
Laska in the Great White North
Laska in the Great White North
89 views • 06/16/2023

Greg Reese INFO WARS

‘Evidence suggests that militant level arson is responsible.’

‘Captured images of what it appears to be directed energy weapons. Sparking California wildfires, in 2020.’

‘But, the fires from last week we’re not on the edge of the craton or near a volcano as far as we know. ‘

‘Other explanation would be it was man-made, and there was no sign of a directed energy weapon.’

Keywords
californiainfo warscanadagreg reesewildfiresdirect energy weaponsquebec
