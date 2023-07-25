BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Scorched Europe? - Yet More Lies From Mainstream Media
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
293 views • 07/25/2023

Mark Steele reports on the blatant lies being peddled by the liars of the mainstream media. Europe is in summer and it's no hotter than usual. Climate change is a SCAM to rob people of their hard-earned money. Also more bullshit about micro clots causing what they call "Long COVID" when in reality, it's mRNA vaccine damage. It's not called the CLOT SHOT for nothing. THE MEDIA ALWAYS LIES. DON'T READ THEIR BULLSHIT

THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM HAS A SCORCHED EARTH POLICY - THEY ARE PLANNING TO DESTROY THE ECONOMY YOUR WEALTH HEALTH AND DEMOCRACY - BE THE RESISTANCE [email protected]

Mirrored - MrHellvis69

Keywords
mark steeleclimate hoaxclot shotclimate con
