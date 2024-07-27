⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(27 July 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️The units of the Sever Group of Forces have defeated manpower and hardware of 42nd mechanised, 92nd assault, 71st infantry brigades of the AFU, the 36th Marine Brigade and the 125th Territorial Defence Brigade close to Liptsy, Tikhoye, Petrovka, Bayrak, and Volchansk (Kharkov region).

2 counterattacks by formations of the 92nd Assault Brig and the 57th Motorised Infantry Brig of the AFU have been repelled.

Enemy losses up to 165 troops, 3 armrd fighting vehics, 2 pickup trucks, 1 U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, 4 122-mm D-30 howirs & 2 ammo depots.

▫️Zapad GOFs have improved position along the front line and also defeated formations of 30, 44, 67, 116th mech'd brigs of the AFU, the 12th Azov Special OPs Brig, the 110th Territorial Def Brig, & 1st Natl Guard Brig close to Sinkovka, Tabayevka (Kharkov reg), Makeyevka, Nevskoye, Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic), and Krasny Liman (Donetsk People's Republic).

RUF troops have repelled one attack by an assault detachment of the 241st Terri'l Def Brig.

AFU losses up to 570 troops, 1 tank, 1 Kozak armor'd fighting vehic, 4 motor vehics, 1 U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howi, 1 152-mm Msta-B howi, 2 122-mm Gvozdika SP'd artill syst launchers, & 1 U.K.-made 105-mm L-119 howitzer.

One U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery warfare radar station has been destroyed.

▫️Yug GOFs have occupied more favourable lines & positions & defeated AFU 28th, 54th mech'd, 79th, 80th air assault and 46th airmobile brigs near Stupochki, Katerinovka, Maximilyanovka, and Seversk (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses were up to 540 servicemen, four armoured fighting vehicles, and five motor vehicles.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, one U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzer, three 152-mm D-20 guns, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, two UK-made 105-mm L-119 guns, one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 gun have been destroyed.

In addition, one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery radar station and one Anklav-N electronic warfare station have been neutralised.

▫️The units of the Tsentr Group of Forces have liberated Lozovatskoye (DPR).



Formations of 32nd, 53rd, 151st mech'd, 1st air assault, 59th motor'd Infantry, and 68th infantry brigs of the AFU have been defeated near Toretsk, Ivanovka, Ukrainsk, Novgorodskoye, Shcherbinovka, and Novosyolovka Pervaya (DPR).



RU troops have repelled 3 counterattacks by assault detachments of 31st, 151st mech'd & 95th air assault brigs of the AFU.



Enemy losses up to 425 troops, 1 tank, 2 armoured personnel carriers, including 1 U.S.-made M113 APC, 5 motor vehics, 1 122-mm Gvozdika SPd artill syst, & 2 122-mm D-30 howis.



▫️Vostok GOFs have improved their position along the front line and defeated manpower and hardware of 123rd, 128th, and 129th territorial def brigs close to Neskuchnoye, Vremyevka, & Velikaya Novosyolka (DPR).



Enemy losses up to 125 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, nine motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one 152-mm D-20 gun, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery radar.



▫️Units of the Dnepr GOFs have defeated formations of 65th mech'd, 128th mtn assault, 141st infantry brigs of the AFU and the 35th Marine Brigade near Nesteryanka, Rabotino (Zaporozhye region), Tyaginka and Poniatovka (Kherson reg).



Enemy losses up to 85 troops, four motor vehicles, one Anklav-N electronic warfare station, and one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar station.



▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have destroyed two electronic warfare stations, one aerial weapons depot, and one ammunition depot, as well as defeated AFU manpower and military hardware concentration areas in 124 areas.



▫️Air defence facilities have shot down 10 U.S.-made HIMARS projectiles and 81 unmanned aerial vehicles, including 37 out of the special military operation zone.



📊In total, 630 airplanes, 278 helicopters, 28,545 unmanned aerial vehicles, 556 air defence missile systems, 16,698 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,390 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 12,446 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 24,115 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation.