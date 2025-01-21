BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
CPI Rises Faster Than Expected Amid Energy Price Surge [Economy News Recap]
Alt Invest Media
Alt Invest Media
7 months ago

FREE Gold IRA guide: ► https://geni.us/AugustaFreeGuide (or call 855-466-4671)


In this video, Augusta's director of education Devlyn Steele dives into the latest economic updates, including the December Consumer Price Index report, trends in small business optimism, and insights from the Federal Reserve's Beige Book.


Dive in to understand how these factors impact inflation, financial markets, and the overall economy.

Keywords
economyeconomy newsgoldus economyeconomic growthstock marketinflationprecious metalscpifinancial marketsgold iraeconomic updatelabor departmentconsumer price indexrate hikesenergy pricecpi reporteconomic forecastbeige book reporteconomy growtheconomy update
