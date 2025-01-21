CPI Rises Faster Than Expected Amid Energy Price Surge [Economy News Recap]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FREE Gold IRA guide: ► https://geni.us/AugustaFreeGuide (or call 855-466-4671)
In this video, Augusta's director of education Devlyn Steele dives into the latest economic updates, including the December Consumer Price Index report, trends in small business optimism, and insights from the Federal Reserve's Beige Book.
Dive in to understand how these factors impact inflation, financial markets, and the overall economy.