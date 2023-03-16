CHP Talks: MP Cathay Wagantall—In Defence of Pregnant Women

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
March 16, 2023: My special guest this week is the Honourable Cathay Wagantall, Member of Parliament for Yorkton-Melville (Saskatchewan). Cathay explains her Private Members Bill C-311, a bill which would give additional protection to pregnant women from violent or abusive attacks. MP Wagantall also weighs in on: carbon taxes, inflation, the protection of farmers from government policies and the protection of free speech and conscience rights for all Canadians.
To learn more about Bill C-311 visit:
https://www.cathaywagantall.ca/pregnantwomen
To download a petition in support of C-311 (download, save as pdf, print and send ORIGINAL signatures to Cathay):
https://www.mollymatters.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/2023-01-31-Petition-EN.pdf
