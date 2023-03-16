CHP Talks: MP Cathay Wagantall—In Defence of Pregnant Women

March 16, 2023: My special guest this week is the Honourable Cathay Wagantall, Member of Parliament for Yorkton-Melville (Saskatchewan). Cathay explains her Private Members Bill C-311, a bill which would give additional protection to pregnant women from violent or abusive attacks. MP Wagantall also weighs in on: carbon taxes, inflation, the protection of farmers from government policies and the protection of free speech and conscience rights for all Canadians.

To learn more about Bill C-311 visit:

https://www.cathaywagantall.ca/pregnantwomen





To download a petition in support of C-311 (download, save as pdf, print and send ORIGINAL signatures to Cathay):

https://www.mollymatters.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/2023-01-31-Petition-EN.pdf





