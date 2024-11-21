Truth and Righteousness

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Few enter in due to the cost and what it means to be a disciple of Christ. Many do not know the true gospel Jesus taught his disciples. But this must be preached as a witness to all nations before Christ returns, it will not be done via the www as it is set up to build up satan's kingdom to be worshipped as God.