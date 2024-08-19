David Haggith: Collapse, Global Digital Currency, & Armageddon

David Haggith discusses the state of the economy, inflation, the Fed, and the stealth recession that is already underway. He agrees that the outcome is neo-feudalism and the purpose of importing so many illegal aliens is to create a permanent dystopian peasant class. David doesn't believe BRICS will supplant the dollar. Collapse might bring about a new global digital currency. We ponder life in the Algorithm Ghetto and discuss the Armageddon scenario in Israel.





*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com

Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors





**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

easyDNS (use promo code GEOPOLITICS for 15% off!) https://easydns.com

Expat Money Summit 2024 (use promo code EMPIRE for $100 off the VIP ticket!) https://2024.expatmoneysummit.com/?ac=8cDxEbJw

LegalShield https://hhrvojemoric.wearelegalshield.com

Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics





Websites

The Daily Doom https://www.thedailydoom.com





About David Haggith

David Haggith is the publisher/editor-in-chief of The Daily Doom where he writes on the economic, social and political news of our troubled times -- a non-partisan daily collection of the most consequential stories about our complex times from multiple sources around the world plus daily editorials.





*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)