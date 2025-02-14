BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
29. CITY OF SEATTLE Plaintiff vs KURT A BENSHOOF Defendant
CITY OF SEATTLE Plaintiff vs KURT A BENSHOOF Defendant, Robert Barnes Representation

Case#: 671384

Docket posted:

02/14/2025 12:05 PM   King County Jail - KCJ2   Review - Status  Scheduled

Appearance KURT A BENSHOOF (Defendant) present.
Robert Barnes (Representation) present.
Hearing Status Status for This Hearing set to Held
Start Hearing Hearing started at 02/14/2025 8:49 AM.
Text City Attorney M.Carstensen
Text DEF PRESENT ON WEB EX
Text CASE SET TODAY TO FIGURE OUT SENTENCING SCHEDULE.
Text DEFENSE REQUEST MORE TIME FOR SENTENCING AFTER REVIEWING THE CITY'S BRIEF. DEFENSE
REQUESTS CONTINUANCE FOR SENTENCING DATE. CITY OBJECTS. COURT MAINTAINS SENTENCING
DATE.
Text COURT ALLOWS DEFENSE UNTIL NOON ON 2/21/25 (FRIDAY) TO FILE DEFENSE BRIEF.

02/14/2025 12:05 PM Clerk's OfficeOther2/14/25: DEFENSE REQUESTS MORE TIME FOR SENTENCING AFTER REVIEWING THE CITY'S BRIEF. DEFENSE REQUESTS CONTINUANCE FOR SENTENCING DATE. CITY OBJECTS. COURT MAINTAINS SENTENCING DATE.

02/14/2025 12:05 PM Clerk's OfficeOther2/14/25: COURT ALLOWS DEFENSE UNTIL NOON ON 2/21/25 (FRIDAY) TO FILE DEFENSE BRIEF FOR SENTENCING.



