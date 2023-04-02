Night of the Living Trannies… and the Trump Indictment Distraction

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
American values WAS/WERE. And, April Fool’s Day has been canceled this year because no one can make up better shit than The Wokes going ballistic not because of a tranny shooting up a school, but because… #victim shaming!! How dare you!?
Get Roundtable 2023 Replays for $187 and 15% off with crypto | https://dollarvigilante.com/roundtable
Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Subscribe to TCV | https://cryptovigilante.io
ByBit Affiliate Link to Get Additional $5,000 USDT | https://www.bybit.com/invite?ref=MX2AGP
Sell (or Buy) leveraged USDC/USDT here | https://www.bybit.com/trade/usdt/USDCUSDT
Get Anarchapulco 2023 Replays | https://anarchapulco.com/step/2023-virtual-checkout/?coupon=TDVFreedom
Cloudbet Bitcoin Sports Betting | https://dollarvigilante.com/cloudbet
Bundle | https://dollarvigilante.com/bundle
Rafael LaVerde’s "Bitcoin Vs. Artificial Intelligence: The Battle No One is Talking About" Free Seminar | http://dollarvigilante.com/ai
Free Video Report from Ed Bugos: The Big(gest) Short | https://dollarvigilante.com/short/
Stem Cells in Mexico at Regenamex | https://www.regenamex.com
TDV Twitter | https://twitter.com/DollarVigilante
TCV Summit: Hardware Basics Edition | https://tcvsummit.com/ replays are now available. Get the TCV Workshop: Crypto Basics as an addon at a special price
Get our FREE newsletter https://DollarVigilante.com/
FREE TDV Public Telegram Group | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial (Join the discourse)
2022 TCV Workshop: Crypto Basics Replay | https://tcvworkshop.com/ (Get started with crypto)
Become An Affiliate and earn money with TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire" | https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here | https://dollarvigilante.com/official/
***** Follow us on these platforms *****
Vigilante.tv | https://vigilante.tv
LBRY | https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee | https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute | https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
153 News | https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
Brighteon | https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
Rumble | https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
***** Connect with us on social media *****
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Lucy on Twitter | https://twitter.com/LucyB_Tacos
***** Sources for this video *****
Intro vid: Topher - Devil Want Our Kids: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QdWn7KN2nH8