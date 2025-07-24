Learn How to get Fresh water from Trees!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
:::: activated charcoal is also easy to make in the wild, it helps clean the water, you can always also cook it a bit to kill the bacteria after filtering if you want to be sure , check also the other video's how to get water