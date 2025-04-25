🎸 Blow Your Mind | Audio Mynd (Official Music Video)

Prepare for a mind-melt unlike anything you’ve ever heard. Audio Mynd unleashes “Blow Your Mind”, an afro g-funk glitch rock fusion masterpiece with a psychedelic jam-band spirit, hip-hop swagger, and stream-of-consciousness lyrical mayhem. Featuring wah-wah guitar, deep sub-bass, thumping kick drum, layered tonal textures, complex polyrhythms, an epic guitar solo, and jaw-dropping glitch FX, this track is engineered to decimate your expectations and leave your neurons begging for more.





Whether you’re into funk rock, glitch hop, psychedelic jam bands, progressive rock, afrobeat fusion, electronic funk, or hip-hop experimental, “Blow Your Mind” delivers dope beats, dynamic vocals, and mind-blowing production that will shake dance floors, fuel late-night headphone sessions, and inspire creative revolutions. This is Audio Mynd’s trademarked approach: combine unpredictable genre-hopping, vulgar wit, and technical prowess into a single, unforgettable sonic assault.





Genre: Afro G-Funk Glitch Rock Fusion • Psychedelic Jam Band Vibe • Experimental Funk Rock • Glitch Hop • Hip-Hop/Rap Fusion





🎧 FOR FANS OF:

• Umphrey’s McGee, Disco Biscuits, The Motet, Tauk (jam-band fusion)

• Parliament-Funkadelic, Prince, Red Hot Chili Peppers (funk rock legends)

• The Glitch Mob, Opiuo, EdIT, STEEP, Flying Lotus (glitch hop & experimental electronica)

• Kendrick Lamar, OutKast, Missy Elliott, Run-DMC (hip-hop innovators)

• Tame Impala, MGMT, Animal Collective (psychedelic pop/rock)

• Thundercat, Vulfpeck, Lettuce, Snarky Puppy (modern funk virtuosos)





If you crave genre-defying music, deep grooves, syncopated rhythms, and unhinged lyrical flights, this is your new obsession.





🔥 SONIC FEATURES TO BE EXPERIENCED:





Afro G-Funk Fusion with syncopated percussion, world-rhythms, and bass-heavy grooves





Glitch Rock: stuttering beats, digital artifacts, chopped vocals, glitch FX madness





Psychedelic Jam Band Vibe: extended instrumental explorations, polyrhythmic interplay, swirling textures





Master Guitars: Epic solos, searing leads, funk wah wah effects, expressive bends





Deep Sub-Bass & Punchy Kick Drum: club-shaking low end meets live-band energy





Layered Tones & Complex Drum Beats: multi-mic’d drums, live percussion, electronic enhancements





Dynamic Vocals & Rap Verses: smooth croons, aggressive flows, stream-of-consciousness poetry





Dope Beats & Hip-Hop Meets Rock: hybrid drum programming, live-kit integration, boom-bap influences





Stream-of-Consciousness Lyrics: trademark Audio Mynd mind-benders, absurdist imagery, edgy satire





📜 LYRICS SAMPLING:





My rhymes are poppin’

Yo, you call me bubble wrapper

I think about this sh!t when I’m on the funking crapper

Slap it up, wipe it down, funkin’ flush it if it’s brown

The Coriolis effect is coming around





Inverted horizontal perpendicularizationism (Equator?!) No, but I eight her outdoors on the porch...





Mixin’ gin with vermouth, disconnected, that bitch knocked out my bluetooth

Now I’m whistling with a gap in my grin, spitting spittle out the middle...





“I’m gonna blow blow your mind from behind…”





🎨 Edgepics ORIGINAL ARTWORK:

All visual masterpieces in this video are 100% original creations by Edgepics. From trippy illustrations to custom digital paintings, Edgepics delivers cutting-edge art that perfectly complements the Afro G-Funk Glitch Rock aesthetic. Need your own bespoke artwork? Visit:

👉 Etsy Shop: https://www.etsy.com/shop/Edgepics

👉 Website: https://www.edgepics.com





📺 WATCH MORE AUDIO MYND VIDEOS:

Explore the complete catalog of Audio Mynd’s genre-bending music videos, covers, and original compositions. Prepare to have your mind expanded, your funny bone tickled, and your musical boundaries obliterated.

🎥 https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL0zSdikHQPyZWUjHl9YHJq_Erwmi_UmLE





📢 CALL TO ACTION:

👍 Like if your mind was just blown.

💬 Comment your favorite lyric or the moment that melted your brain.

🔔 Subscribe and ring the bell to never miss an Audio Mynd drop.

🔗 Share this video with every freak, funk fiend, and jam-band junkie you know.





📲 CONNECT & STREAM:

• Bandcamp: https://audiomynd.bandcamp.com/track/barebackpacking

• SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/audiomynd

• Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/edgepicscom/

• Twitter/X: https://x.com/Audio_Mynd

• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AudioMynd





#BlowYourMind #AudioMynd #AfroGFunk #GlitchRock #PsychedelicJam #StreamOfConsciousness #FunkRock #ExperimentalMusic #EdgepicsArt #NewMusic2025 #MindBlown #JamBandFusion #HipHopFusion #GlitchHop #ProgressiveFunk