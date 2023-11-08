Fireside Chat — Exposing NewsGuard with Marissa Streit

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This week, Dennis is joined by PragerU CEO Marissa Streit to discuss the damaging effects of third-party "fact-checker" NewsGuard. This self-appointed authority continues to target PragerU and suppress free speech. We are fighting back and exposing NewsGuard for its dishonesty, censorship, and intimidation. Join us in the fight at www.prageru.com/newsguard