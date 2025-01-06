All Aware EP 414 - Is There Something In The Mist?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In the first episode of 2025, Nathan discussed various unusual events and incidents, including a truck attack in New Orleans, a Cybertruck explosion near Trump Tower, and potential implications of the 2024 US presidential election. He touches on the numerous reports of strange mist popping up around the country, and possible concerns that may be the reasoning behind it and why people appear to get ill around it. Lastly, Nathan introduced the topic of the incoming administration's goals and plans, and leads us into a topic for the next episode.
