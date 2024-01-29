Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Has The Bible Changed? The Mandela Effect on The Bible with John Kirwin
channel image
TruthTalkWithSteve
26 Subscribers
Shop nowDonate Subscribe Star
38 views
Published a month ago

John Kirwin has served in full and part-time ministry as a worship leader and pastor for over 30 years. He is the founder of Wakeuporelse PMA, a 508 (c) (1) online Christian fellowship for the Truther community. With close to 5,000 subscribers and over 100,000 hours of views, Wakeuporelse PMA has been providing insight into the Truther's journey since 2017

Please leave a 5 Star Written Apple review if you enjoyed the podcast and share the link with family and friends  https://apple.co/3PMKlT1 and subscribe to my Rumble Channel

Connect with John:

Website: www.wakeuporelse.com

Youtube: www.youtube.com/@wakeuporelse

Grab a copy of John’s bookThe Conspiracy Theory Survival Guide

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C91X6K55

Please leave a 5 Star Written Apple review if you enjoyed the podcast and share the link with family and friends  https://apple.co/3PMKlT1 and subscribe to my Rumble Channel

𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗦𝘁𝗲𝘃𝗲: 

Website: www.truthtalkwithsteve.com

Facebook: https://facebook.com/stevecloward1

YouTube: https://youtube.com/@stevecloward

Telegram: https://t.me/truthtalkwithsteve

Keywords
freedompodcastsolarpatriotmy pillowpatriot street fightersave the kidsmy patriot supplysteve clowardtruthtalkwithstevelife after addiction and indictmentadvanced home prostruth talk with steve

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket