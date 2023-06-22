Dr.SHIVA What I'll Do As President to Win Back FreeSpeech that Elon Musk & Co Have Destroyed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr.SHIVA LIVE: What I'll Do As President to Win Back #FreeSpeech that Elon Musk & Co Have Destroyed
In this interview, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Engineer, Candidate for U.S. President, shares what he will do as President to win back Free Speech that has been destroyed by the Swarm of Elon Musk and Silicon Valley Elites in collusion with Government.
Volunteer or Donate at https://Shiva4President.com