Fauci Paid COVID Docs to Lie!!!, 4122
The Still Report
The Still Report
123 views • 06/17/2023

Just as COVID-19 was first hitting the U.S., and I was literally lying in bed feeling like I was on my death bed from the virus on Jan. 31st, 2020


– Dr. Anthony Fauci got an email from a much younger, but trusted California virus researcher saying that the COVID virus looked like it was made in a lab, and that the virus may have escaped from the lab.


Here's a picture of Dr. Fauci and Dr. Kristian Anderson. Anderson is a Danish-born, British-educated scientist who worked at the Scripps Research Institute in San Diego.


Dr. Anderson emailed Fauci:

“Some of the features look engineered….

And

“[the] genome looks inconsistent with evolutionary theory.”


However, after a telephone call with Dr. Fauci, the next day, Dr. Anderson did a 180. He then wrote that the lab leak theory was a conspiracy theory.


According to a New York Times article published in June of 2021:


“Over the past year, Dr. Andersen has been one of the most outspoken proponents of the theory that the coronavirus originated from a natural spillover from an animal to humans outside of a lab.”


Keywords
covid 19dr anthony faucidr kristian anderson
