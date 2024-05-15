CEDE & CO ₪ THE $54.2 TRILLION SHADOW TRUST THAT OWNS THE WORLD

Whenever we invest in stocks or bonds, most of us would assume that our brokerages purchase the stock or bond for us and put it under our name. However, this is not what really happens. The brokerage only gives you certain rights to the shares, but you don't actually get ownership of the stock. The brokerage doesn't own the stock either. Almost all stocks and bonds in the US are owned by a trust called the Depository Trust Company (DTC) also known as Cede & Co. Cede & Co. retains ownership and custody of $54.2 trillion worth of assets as of July 2017. Officially, this system is in place to eliminate the need to trade physical stock certificates and automate the entire process. But given the sheer size of Cede & Co's assets, many have hypothesized that there's much more going on in the background. This video explains what Cede & Co is, why they were established, and why they own $54.2 trillion in assets.





Earn Interest From The Government & Top Corporations:

(iOS App for US Residents)

https://www.silomarkets.com/waiting-list-page





Free Weekly Newsletter With Insiders:

https://logicallyanswered.substack.com/





Socials:

https://www.instagram.com/hariharan.jayakumar/





Discord Community:

https://discord.gg/SJUNWNt





Timestamps:

0:00 - Cede & Co

1:19 - Founding The DTC

3:49 - Inner Workings Of The DTC

6:17 - DTC Affiliation

7:48 - Concerns & Conspiracies





Thumbnail Credit:

https://bloom.bg/3rDOQoW





Resources:

https://pastebin.com/ff2ESgKZ





Disclaimer:

This video is not a solicitation or personal financial advice. All investing involves risk. Please do your own research.

https://www.silomarkets.com/disclosures





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A-Uk0C8W2M0