Freed’s Secret Agreement – Cliff Schrader

Cliff Schrader, Candidate for County Commissioner, District 3, gives his insight as to secret settlement agreement between Port Huron City Manager, James Freed and the International City/County Managers Association (ICMA). In 2022, Freed sued the ICMA for defamation after they censured him and removed his accreditation. The trial was scheduled to begin in October, 2024.

https://www.thetimesherald.com/story/news/local/2024/09/20/james-freeds-defamation-lawsuit-against-icma-resolved/75309654007










