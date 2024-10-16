BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
"Harris Administration: A Disconnection from American Struggles"
Intentional w/Mic Meow
Intentional w/Mic Meow
9 views • 7 months ago

Jeff, this Harris administration has been a mixture of tone-deafness with an unwillingness to relate to the sufferings of American citizens & a desire to crush dissent. Kamala Harris & Alejandro Mayorkas focused their disaster relief efforts on silencing free speech. Kamala Harris posted a video she did with FEMA Director Deanna Criswell - it looks staged but focused on her favorite word: 'misinformation' which is code for 'shut up' - then she did a live Zoom where she got caught on hot mic telling whoever was whispering in her ear that 'it's a live broadcast'. Alejandro Mayorkas goes on CNN & tells people that it's demoralizing to criticize FEMA rather than saying 'here's how you get help, what we're going to do, our timeline & actually making sure FEMA is on-track. Kamala is in California 'rubbing elbows' with the elites so she can't be bothered. Joe is sunning on the beach so he can't be bothered. Alejandro is shopping for expensive shoes & clothes so he can't be bothered. To me, this is a callous and really 'cold-hearted' administration.

Keywords
bidenlivejusticecrisissecurityservicesecretharrissystemcountryadministrationintentional
