⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (31 Oct 2023) - ENG Text, todays MOD clips only

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(31 October 2023)

▫️ The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, the Zapad Group of Forces supported by aircraft, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems repelled five counter-attacks of the AFU 54th Mechanised Brigade near Sinkovka (Kharkov region).

Up to 60 Ukrainian troops, four tanks, with two German-made Leopard tanks of them, three armoured fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system were eliminated.

▫️ In Krasny Liman direction, well-coordinated actions of the Tsentr Group of Forces, aviation strikes and artillery fire repelled three attacks launched by assault groups of the 21st and 24th mechanised brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic) and Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 250 Ukrainian troops, one tank, two armoured fighting vehicles, two pick-up trucks, as well as two U.S.-made M777 artillery systems.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, the Yug Group of Forces' units supported by artillery and heavy flamethrowers inflicted fire defeat on AFU manpower and hardware of the 42nd and 93rd mechanised brigades close to Kleshcheyevka and Kurdyumovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy has lost up to 170 Ukrainian personnel, three tanks, two Bradley IFVs, three armoured fighting vehicles, and two motor vehicles.

Moreover, in counter-battery warfare, the Russian troops hit U.S.-made M198 and M119 howitzers, D-20 and D-30 howitzers; Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system, Akatsiya and Gvozdika guns, along with two Grad MLRS launchers.

▫️ In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces, helicopters and artillery inflicted damage on clusters manpower and hardware of the AFU 72nd Mechanised Brigade and 128th Territorial Defence Brigade near Ugledar and Staromayorskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

Up to 160 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, seven motor vehicles, and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system were eliminated.

▫️ In Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian Group of Forces supported by aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems repelled an attack launched by an assault group of the AFU 118th Mechanised Brigade close to Rabotino (Zaporozhye region).

The AFU losses amounted to over 140 Ukrainian troops, five armoured fighting vehicles, six pick-up trucks, as well as two Paladin M109 howitzers.

▫️ In Kherson direction, units of the Dnepr Group of Forces jointly with helicopters and artillery inflicted damage on clusters manpower and hardware of the AFU 35th and 36th marine brigades near Alekseyevsky Island and Berislav (Kherson region).

The enemy's losses, as a result of the fire strike, included up to 125 military personnel killed and wounded, along with two motor vehicles, one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system & 1 D-30 howitzer.

▫️ Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, UAVs & Missile Troops & Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged AFU manpower and hardware in 132 areas during the day.

Moreover, manufacturing sites of UAVs and unmanned boats were effectively destroyed close Malodolinskoye (Odessa region).

Russian air defence means have shot down MiG-29 airplanes and one Mi-8 helicopter of Ukrainian Air Force near Privetnoye (Zaporozhye region) and Verovka (Kherson region).

Eight Storm Shadow cruise missiles, two Neptune anti-ship missiles, and six HIMARS projectiles have been intercepted.

Moreover, 33 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down close to Zolotaryovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Podgornoye and Kleshcheyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

📊 In total, 518 airplanes and 254 helicopters, 8,464 unmanned aerial vehicles, 441 air defence missile systems, 13,044 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,172 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 6,929 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 14,797 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.