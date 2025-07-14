BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
TRAILER - CAN THEY BE UNITED? Salt & Pepper Short Film
KarenJohnsonAbundantLiving
KarenJohnsonAbundantLiving
2 followers
5 views • 2 months ago

BETH (Black) and JACK (White) are meeting to play together for the first time, but don't really know each other, although they work for the same company. They also have the same guitar instructor - Mark, but didn't know it until recently, when Jack needs a bass player for a song, and Mark recommends Beth. Beth steers the conversation toward interracial relationships because she wants to know what kind of guy she's playing with - she's had a bad experience with a white guy before. The film addresses aspects of interracial dynamics, including unconscious biases, as Beth and Jack navigate the conversation based on their past personal experiences, until they find common ground."—Karen Johnson, Writer, Director, Producer https://karenjohnsonabundantliving.my.canva.site/

Keywords
diversityunityhopeinterracialindependent filmmaker
