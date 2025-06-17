BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
A FEW SECONDS LEFT! ISRAEL'S SHIELD HAS FAILED
End the global reset
End the global reset
270 views • 3 months ago

I'm going over a little bit more of the Iran Israel war. I have known about Isaiah 22 for some time. but we are now seeing it happen. but it goes in line with other scriptures as well. We have to put all the profits together into one basket and see what turns up. The profit aima says that The house of Jacob will fall during a time of the basket of summer fruit. this might very well be the summer that the Domino's are falling


You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]


⚡ IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL WE WOULD APPRECIATE IT. I HAVE VENMO OR PAYPAL



VENMO, MY HANDLE IS kenneth-vance-12



OR TO MY PAYPAL IS MY EMAIL ADDRESS



[email protected]



