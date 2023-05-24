Francis Hunt Shares Reset Season Opportunities

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
My guest in this episode is Francis Hunt, the originator of the HVF Method: a unique, technical approach to pattern trading all markets. With 30 years of trading experience and trying all traditional methods, he has distilled technical analysis down to a specific methodology, applicable to all markets and timeframes.
The HVF Method is all about tight risk, and expansive rewards in the shortest possible time. It identifies breakout trade opportunities and gives you everything you need in your market sniping arsenal, including entry, stop loss and take profit levels - prior to the move.
Francis Hunt is known as the Market Sniper, Crypto Sniper, and Reset Sniper. He focusses on helping investors in his community, the Sniper Circl, build wealth during reset times.
The Market Sniper https://themarketsniper.com/
