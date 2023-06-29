Ozempic, Hormone Mimicking Drugs & Their Side Effects

Hormone mimicking drugs affect the liver, gall bladder, pancreas, and other organs/systems & may result in inflammation, low blood sugar, headache, fatigue & other adverse reactions. Weight loss is being marketed through Ozempic, a GLP-1 receptor agonist that inhibits glucagon release & slows rate of nutrients absorption. Ozempic, GLP-1 agonists, Wegovy side effects, Rybelsus side effects, Liver Inflammation, Hormone mimicking drugs

