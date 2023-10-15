© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Turmeric Vinaigrette
INGREDIENTS:
2 teaspoons Organic Turmeric Gold Plus
½ cup organic extra virgin olive oil
¼ cup organic apple cider vinegar
2 teaspoons Premium Manuka Honey
1 Tablespoon organic shallot (finely chopped)
½ teaspoon pink Himalayan salt
DIRECTIONS:
Mix all the ingredients together until they are thoroughly combined.
Refrigerate for several hours, as desired.
Serve chilled and enjoy with your favorite greens.
