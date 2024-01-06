Create New Account
Rand Paul DESTROYS Surveillance State, Intel ELITES Protecting FISA | The Hill
GalacticStorm
Published 2 months ago

Rand Paul DESTROYS Surveillance State, Intel ELITES Protecting FISA
ICYMI - This segment originally aired December 14, 2023. Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.) weighs in on the FISA Surveillance Program.

#RandPaul #ndaa
The Hill

Keywords
rand paulsurveillance stateintel elitesprotecting fisa

