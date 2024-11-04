How Archimedes Almost Broke Math with Circles | Ben Syversen

Meus Outros Canais:

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/gab_figueiro

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/gabfigueiro

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCx2Q5RBUONYO5A7vYxVOZ2w

COS.TV: https://cos.tv/channel/33700942577575936

MGTOWTV: https://www.mgtow.tv/@gabfigueiro

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/d254x5zSWGQo/

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Libertar_09:7

Chainflix: https://www.chainflix.net/channel/29870/

Gan Jing World: https://www.ganjingworld.com/s/3gQe1ogXA6

Fruitlab: https://fruitlab.com/gabfigueiro

StoryFire: https://storyfire.com/user/axn4fb1lmv0sttb

Dailymotion: https://dailymotion.com/gab_figueiro

gleev: https://gleev.xyz/channel/62487

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/gabfigueiro





Título Original: How Archimedes Almost Broke Math with Circles

Publicado em YT, 22 de Novembro de 2023

Créditos: Ben Syversen

Publicação Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XfeuCfOUuXg





Descrição Original do Autor:





724.926 visualizações 22 de nov. de 2023

Archimedes proved the area formula for a circle by dividing the shape into infinitesimally small pieces. The concept was behind some of his greatest mathematical achievements, but rested on a paradox that wasn't addressed rigorously for thousands of years. Even Isaac Newton left some key questions unresolved when he wrestled with this paradox 1800 years later.





I skipped the detailed proof in this video - you can find an excellent full explanation of Archimedes' proof of the area formula of the circle by ‪@DanielRubin1‬ here: • Area of a Circle, the BEST COMPLETE P...





*A few clarifications and comments, based on helpful viewer feedback*





•While Archimedes is often credited with the invention of the screw style water pump, and it bears his name, evidence shows that this invention existed in Egypt before Archimedes, and he was likely the first to "demonstrate and fully explain its properties." https://books.google.com/books?id=5cP...





•Another source, cited in Wikipedia, says that the screw may have been an improvement on a similar pump that existed in the hanging gardens of Babylon: https://muse.jhu.edu/issue/2473 (I have not independently vetted this article since it comprises such a small detail in my video)





•Some have pointed out that Leibniz was given short shrift in my video. Had I known that this video would go viral, I would have held it back for a week or two to fix that problem! As it is, I hope to cover the Newton/Leibniz controversy in a future video.





•It's worth clarifying that parts of the story of Archimedes' death are likely apocryphal, in particular his last words. In the video, I referred to it as a "legend" because there's no question that it's a good story. Some 300 years after Archimedes, Plutarch reported multiple versions of Archimedes' death and his last words. There is probably a version of the truth in there somewhere, but storytelling and myth making surely played a role as well.





Time Stamps:

00:00 - Introduction

00:51 - The challenge of curves

01:44 - The area of a circle

03:27 - The paradox of infinitesimals

04:42 - History after Archimedes

06:45 - Calculus in the modern world

07:11 - Archimedes' life and death

_____

The inspiration for this video comes from:





Infinite Powers: How Calculus Reveals the Secrets of the Universe, by Steven Strogatz https://amzn.to/3RagI0v





I highly recommend this book to anybody interested in reading more. It's a great read, even if you're not a "math person."

______

Additional Resources:





Calculus Reordered: A History of the Big Ideas, by David M. Bressoud

https://amzn.to/3G9o9Pj





Infinitesimal: How a Dangerous Mathematical Theory Shaped the Modern World, by Amir Alexander

https://amzn.to/46s3uR8





Isaac Newton, by James Gleick

https://amzn.to/49QPNhG

_____

The Works of Archimedes: https://archive.org/details/worksofar...





Résumé des leçons données à l'École royale polytechnique sur le calcul infinitésimal, par M. Augustin-Louis Cauchy: https://gallica.bnf.fr/ark:/12148/bpt...





Newton's Fluxions: https://cudl.lib.cam.ac.uk/view/MS-AD...





Archimedes' proof from The Measurement of a Circle:

http://media.bloomsbury.com/rep/files...





Annotation of the proof from the American Mathematical Society:

https://www.ams.org/publicoutreach/fe...





More information about Archimedes' inventions and myths:

https://www.nytimes.com/2013/06/25/sc...





Circular Reasoning: Who First Proved That C Divided by d Is a Constant? by David Richeson

Discussion of who gets credit for which ideas:

https://www.jstor.org/stable/10.4169/...





Additional information ("all of Europe knew less in 1500 than Archimedes did on the day he died"):

https://inters.org/Whitehead-Western-...

_____

Thank you to ‪@JonathanWhitmore‬ for feedback on the script and providing the Manim animation at 00:12. Thank you to ‪@CreateSmarter‬ for technical help and valuable editing feedback on this video.









Note: Amazon links are affiliate links which help support the channel at no additional cost to you.