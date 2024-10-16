🚨Israeli society is in 'GENOCIDE FEVER'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
'For quite some time the top ten songs that were on the Israeli hits, at least 3 of them called for a genocide...there is a real sense of genocide fever here, a genocide fever that is being pushed and fuelled not only by the government, but also by the Israeli media.'
-Dr. Diana Buttu , former Legal Advisor and Negotiator for the Palestinian Liberation Organisation on Israeli society's genocidal bloodthirsty against Palestinians
FULL SHOW: https://rumble.com/v5iax6y-israeli-society-in-genocide-fever-backing-colonial-israel-is-the-us-no.-1-p.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp
Source @Going Underground
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/