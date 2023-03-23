BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Russian Media THANK THE WESTERN PEOPLE For All Their Support For The People Of Donbass (mirrored)
Contrarian
Contrarian
1967 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
125 views • 03/23/2023

Mirrored from YouTube channel iEarlGrey at:-

https://youtu.be/AEErKdXKLgo

 23 Mar 2023 MOSCOWIn todays interview on Russian TV Channel Zvezda, I showed the people of Russia what we were able to achieve with YOUR SUPPORT. In their closing statement, the presenter gave an important and powerful message to all of those who have helped contribute to @JohnMarkDougan-BadVolf and myself to make these life changing efforts possible.


THANK YOU!!


If you are considering moving to Russia and require professional advice and support, please follow this link for a consultation FREE OF CHARGE: https://bit.ly/MoveToRussia


Join me over on Locals! - https://iearlgrey.locals.com

Support me on Patreon! - https://www.patreon.com/iEarlGrey


Get your 'Foreign Agent' T-Shirts here! : https://bit.ly/iEGTeeSpringStore


More updates from Inside Russia as events unfold.

Also available on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@iEarlGrey:9

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1462001


Telegram: https://t.me/iearlgreytv


To Make A Personal Donation To Me Directly:


USD: https://bit.ly/DonateToiEGViaStripeUSD

GBP: https://bit.ly/DonateToiEGViaStripeGBP

EUR: https://bit.ly/DonateToiEGViaStripeEUR


To donate via crypto:


ETH (ERC20): 0x3918098b9994d90c091a23bcf837994bb999e735

BTC (BTC): 1Mzi2LGa4f76qDA4FG7jEjR5KXsHhyQ97S

BNB (BEP2): bnb136ns6lfw4zs5hg4n85vdthaad7hq5m4gtkgf23 MEMO: 530988580

XRP (XRP): rEb8TK3gBgk5auZkwc6sHnwrGVJH8DuaLh MEMO: 537286775

XLM: (XLM): GAHK7EEG2WWHVKDNT4CEQFZGKF2LGDSW2IVM4S5DP42RBW3K6BTODB4A MEMO: 469929204

DOGE (DOGE): D6cYjCVxAQASqGe5UJyrWqi6bdZxUxKqFu

USDT (SOL): 8sXrE8zu3tix61AXUqt5btgU6CFzHCuxdKWNj8yGTGCs

XMR: 89giVaLTezPe8GoPS11Lrv7XYw4z2KGWs9MUu2pCY7J3CJcmphk4joiEf6wmc5UxBrjWH2JMRZq3TKtBSWaVgonc9Gx5H9Q


#Russia #Ukraine #News

Keywords
censorshipcorruptionrussiaputinukrainewag the dogkievzelenskypuppet regimedombass
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy