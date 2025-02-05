Trending: Ep23 - Lucy Letby, Trump, & The Greater Israel Project (05/02/25)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On this morning's Trending, Gareth and Richard look at the trending stories of the day..
- Lucy Letby - Child killer or horrendous miscarriage of justice? Will a wrongful conviction be used to replace trial by jury with trial by AI?
- Donald Trump plans to "take over" Gaza, with Palestinians being removed to Jordan and Egypt. The long planned ethnic cleansing of Gaza and the West Bank is no longer a secret.
- US aid to Ukraine to resume in return for the US takeover of Ukraine's natural resources. Are these metals needed to build US AI surveillance infrastructure.
- Google scraps pledge not to use AI for weapons and surveillance. And people thought they were just a search engine.
