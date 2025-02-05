Trending: Ep23 - Lucy Letby, Trump, & The Greater Israel Project (05/02/25)

On this morning's Trending, Gareth and Richard look at the trending stories of the day..





- Lucy Letby - Child killer or horrendous miscarriage of justice? Will a wrongful conviction be used to replace trial by jury with trial by AI?





- Donald Trump plans to "take over" Gaza, with Palestinians being removed to Jordan and Egypt. The long planned ethnic cleansing of Gaza and the West Bank is no longer a secret.





- US aid to Ukraine to resume in return for the US takeover of Ukraine's natural resources. Are these metals needed to build US AI surveillance infrastructure.





- Google scraps pledge not to use AI for weapons and surveillance. And people thought they were just a search engine.





