Putin stuns Zelensky, lands in Ukraine; Drives car in Russia-held Mariupol, chats with people
2671 views • 03/19/2023

Russian President Vladimir Putin made an unannounced visit to Ukrainian city of Mariupol. The southern Ukrainian port city has been under Russian occupation since May last year. Putin went to Mariupol after visiting Crimea for the 9th annexation ceremony. According to the Russian news agency TASS, Putin flew to Mariupol by helicopter, drove a car, and spoke to the residents. This is Putin's first-ever visit to any of the occupied territories of Ukraine since February 24, 2022. Putin's move is all set to anger Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelensky, and the West. Putin's Crimea and Mariupol visits came less than 48 hours after an International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant against the Russian president over war crime allegations in Ukraine. Watch this video to know more.

Mirrored - Hindustan Times

putincrimeazelenskymaiupol
