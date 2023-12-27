THE "EPSTEIN LIST" WILL NEVER HAPPEN. WHOEVER KILLED HIM WILL KILL THE INTERNET TOO

It would release such a shit storm in the most powerful peoples lives on the planet. I'm not exactly sure why this is going public now. Why would the blackmailers give up their blackmail? They certainly didn't have to. This implicates the Royal family, Gates and Co, ex presidents, high level diplomats, illuminati... So, no. I don't see these guys allowing this to happen and dropping the internet... Solves the whole thing. It's gotta happens t some point right? But, whatever it is, the 177 aren't gonna have this. So, what's that gonna mean? Don't know but, killing the internet seems like the easiest way to stop that in it's tracks. Heads up folks. Just saying... It's in the realm of possibility all of a sudden and has one hell of a motive by all sorts of big wigs so... Hit meeeeeeeee! [email protected]