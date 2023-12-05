Eucalypts that fall down and GET UP AGAIN in Perth, Western Australia MVI_5983

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There are so many examples of gum trees clinging to the river’s edge along the Swan-Avon River that resurrect themselves after falling, due to root ball erosion from the vagaries of the river’s torrents. I admire the resilience built in to the plant kingdom’s blueprints of behaviour.