The Miglin Test: A Two-Stage Analysis

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
📑 What is the Miglin Test?
Courts use the Miglin Test to ensure spousal support agreements are fair and enforceable. The two stages focus on:
🔍 Stage 1: Agreement Circumstances (Voluntariness, Disclosure, Fairness)
⚖️ Stage 2: Current Circumstances (Unforeseen Changes, Legal Objectives)
Ensure your agreement meets legal standards.
👉 Learn more: https://separationagreementontario.ca/miglin-test-spousal-support-ontario/