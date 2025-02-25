© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hassan Nasrallah: "Christ will return... Will he be a supporter of the criminal killers who shed the blood of millions of people in order to have power over oil, money and markets?
Or will he be a supporter of the poor, the needy and the oppressed?"
The Hassan Nasrallah, a cleric was assassinated in September in Lebanon, by Israel. His funeral was 2 days ago. He also served as the third secretary-general of Hezbollah, a Shia Islamist political party and militia, from 1992 until his assassination in 2024.