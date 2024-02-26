Dispelling Propaganda About American Energy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jason Isaac, founder and CEO of the American Energy Institute, works to dispel propaganda about reliable and affordable natural energy. In this interview from CPAC with The New American’s senior editor Paul Dragu, Isaac discusses the increasing number of Americans who’ve had their electricity disconnected because of rising energy costs, the truth about the bounty of reliable energy below our feet, and what his organization is doing to teach the next generation of Americans the facts about oil, gas, coal, and nuclear power.