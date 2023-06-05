This is why the Global Elites Hate RFK Jr. Watch him Expose the Biolabs/Fauchi.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this brief clip, RFK goes into detail on how Fauci off-shored US bioweapon production to Ukraine and Wuhan in 2014.
RFK has been vocal about Wuhan, but this is the first time I’ve heard him mention bioweapon production in Ukraine 👀
https://t.me/bioclandestine/1546