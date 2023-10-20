BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
China's Rainmaking Subwoofer
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
Follow
217 views • 10/20/2023

ClimateViewer News: https://climateviewer.com/ ClimateViewer Maps: https://climateviewer.org/

@climateviewer on YouTube


🎞 VIDEO REFERENCES

Could we SHAKE rain out of the sky? Aiming powerful low-frequency sound waves at clouds could help to increase rainfall and alleviate droughts, scientists say

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-9227467/Aiming-powerful-low-frequency-sound-waves-clouds-help-increase-rainfall.html


Wei, J., Qiu, J., Li, T. et al. Cloud and precipitation interference by strong low-frequency sound wave. Sci. China Technol. Sci. 64, 261–272 (2021).

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11431-019-1564-9


Field experiments using low-frequency and high-power acoustic wave to interfere precipitation for regulating atmospheric water resources

https://agu.confex.com/agu/fm20/meetingapp.cgi/Paper/773788


China’s Mind-Blowing Weather Modification, Geoengineering, & ELF Transmitter Projects!

https://climateviewer.com/2019/01/06/china-mind-blowing-weather-modification-geoengineering-elf-transmitter-projects/


MAP: Chinese Cloud Seeding Generators in Tibet

https://climateviewer.org/history-and-science/geoengineering-and-weather-modification/maps/chinese-cloud-seeding-over-tibet/


🎤 RECENT PODCAST INTERVIEWS

February 13, 2023

"The Quickening: UFOs, Earthquakes, and Ohio" ft Jim Lee 2/13/23

https://rumble.com/v29e93s-the-quickening-ufos-earthquakes-and-ohio-ft-jim-lee-21323.html


November 30, 2022

The Missing Link (Jesse Hal) Interview 357 with Jim Lee

https://rumble.com/v1y62aq-interview-357-with-jim-lee.html

https://www.facebook.com/tmissinglink/videos/1092662844731067


October 16, 2022

Real News Australia - General Knowledge Podcast

https://realnewsaustralia.com/2022/10/16/gkp-s4-e24-season-finale-with-jim-lee/

https://www.podbean.com/media/share/pb-8ft6e-12ebf7c


September 21, 2022

Shaun Attwood Unleashed Podcast - Climate Engineering: Jim Lee with Andrew Gold

https://odysee.com/@ShaunAttwood:a/climate-engineering-jim-lee:7


Shared from and subscribe to:

ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos


