BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Gutsul supporters are protesting outside the court demanding justice - part 2
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
16 views • 1 month ago

Gutsul supporters are protesting outside the court demanding justice

Former secretary of the Moldovan opposition party "Shor" Svetlana Popan was sentenced to six years in prison.

She was found guilty of allegedly illegal financing of the "Shor" party.

The sentence against the head of Gagauzia is revenge by the President of Moldova Maia Sandu, said the former head of the country, leader of the opposition Socialist Party Igor Dodon.

More: 

Sentence of Evgenia Gutsul is an example of illegal pressure on political opponents during the election campaign, Dmitry Peskov said:

“We see how the opposition is being squeezed in Moldova in every possible way, people are actually being deprived of the opportunity to vote for those they prefer. It is about the fact that the rules of democracy are being trampled in this country.”

More: 

The head of Gagauzia Evgeniya Gutsul was sentenced to seven years in a correctional colony.

The verdict was announced by a court in Moldova. The head of Gagauzia was found guilty of allegedly illegally financing the 2023 election campaign.

Charges brought:

➡️ Before winning the elections in Gagauzia, Gutsul was a functionary in the "Shor" party, which was declared illegal and liquidated in 2023. Prosecutors believe that from 2019 to 2022, Gutsul brought money from Russia into Moldova to finance the "Shor" party;

➡️ In April this year, she was charged with allegedly receiving money from an organized criminal group - that's what the Moldovan authorities and prosecutors call the people from the circle of the leader of "Victory" party Ilan Shor;

➡️Gutsul categorically denies all the prosecution's arguments. She calls the case political and links it to the upcoming parliamentary elections on September 28.

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy