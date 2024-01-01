2024-1-1 how to be unpopular - idolarty - part 2

(We can be a bride, adorned in the white, because we were given these garments because we did believe, did come out, did obey His voice, and did follow and were willing to sacrifice all to seek His kingdom; because we did believe in Yahusha the christ, and because we were willing to repent and remove the idols, and come out of all the things; because we sought His church in the wilderness, because we went out of that spiritual egypt into the wilderness where we were going to go and worship our God! and offer to Him offerings! and we were willing to do so at all cost, even though we had it made in that place! because there was no pleasure or treasure, no lust or thing of beauty, nothing worth coveting in the land of the dead, among the dead.......that was worth trading this calling in God for.....so, we left. We cried out to God, "here I am; I'm sorry; I believe; can I come? I will give You my life. I am not worthy or able to make this journey, but You in me, You can."...a broken heart and a contrite spirit ready to obey...the forgiveness in the christ Yahusha, and the deliverance from our bondage, and the empowerment of that only Spirit who is holy, coming to us, giving us assurance, and then calling us out. Do not war against Him, or be persuaded by the hirelings that this people idolize and follow into a ditch. Believe Him, come out, for the costs are too great if you stay. We are all warned. You are what you choose. If you stay, and make excuse for the idolaters, you will be so judged. The judgments are written beforehand, that you might know that God is thee God! HE warns us, "fear ME, choose ME, love ME; here, before you, I lay life and death, choose life.". HE tells us...and HE raises up His priests and prophets to say the same that HE has already said. Hear Him; praise God.