THAT'S NOT KEN ⚤ THAT'S KENESHA❗

Source: https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1890065644168806451





Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9k8v81





Highlights

The Barbie Dream Besties Barbie Ken doll shows that when you share your unique talents with the world, anything is possible!

Ken dreams of creating viral videos about protecting the environment and animals. He comes with accessories including a skateboard, cross-body bag, sunscreen, waterbottle, ice cream cone, sunglasses and phone with a surfboard-shaped case!

Doll is posable and wearing removable fashions, like an orange tie dye matching set and sneakers!

Ken doll features styled blonde hair to showcase the character's fascinating personality!

The doll set makes a great gift for kids 4 years old and up, especially those who love dancing and styling!

Description

The Barbie Dream Besties dolls encourage kids to share their unique talents with the world, just like Ken! Ken dreams of creating viral videos about the environment and protecting animals help him chase his dreams with 9 different accessories, including his skateboard, sunscreen, water bottle, and phone! The fashion doll also has rooted blonde hair for styling fun. The Barbie Dream Besties dolls inspire kids ages 4 years old and up to live out their dreams. Doll cannot stand alone. Colors and decorations may vary.





https://www.target.com/p/barbie-dream-besties-ken-11-34-fashion-doll-with-9-summer-and-skateboard-themed-accessories/-/A-91992644