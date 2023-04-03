The Cover-Up: How Pfizer and Biontech falsified lab results in order to bring vaccines to market

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Redacted, March 31, 2023
Investigative Journalist Sonia Elijah has uncovered data that shows both Pfizer and Biontech were actively falsifying lab results in order to bring their vaccines to market. In this interview, Redacted host Clayton Morris and Sonia Elijah discuss the bombshell report.
Redacted
https://redacted.inc