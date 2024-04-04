Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - April 4, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2252 - How many tattletales are in Scotland and going along with the hate speech bill? -In Wakefield study what link did they find in autism with vaccines? -What is Robert F. Kennedy Jr. motives? -Have the youth forgotten who the Kennedys are? Who was Rosemary Kennedy? -Gender Dysmorphia- treatments are not needing parental consent? (CA) -Why is the suicide rate so high with transgender individuals? -Ultra pasteurized and processed foods as ultimate soft-kill weapon -Are you using food as a crutch or strictly for fuel? High energy must listen show!