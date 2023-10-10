BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Neocons Use Israel War to Push U.S. Military Action
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2342 followers
95 views • 10/10/2023

As Israeli forces pound Gaza, Hamas terrorists are threatening to kill hostages if any more military action is taken against them. At least 11 American citizens are confirmed dead in the war so far. And reports suggest that Americans may also be among the hostages. This war has already drawn out neocons who are itching to get into a fight, including Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.).   

Also, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. just announced he’s running for president as an Independent. Who will this hurt more, Biden or Trump? And Ford is pulling the plug on an electric-vehicle battery plant in Michigan. Is this another sign the government’s push for EVs is sputtering? Lastly, the former CEO of the John Birch Society, Arthur R. Thompson, joins us to discuss how to organize in your community.  

Keywords
israelwarpalastine
