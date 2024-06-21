How much does a divorce cost?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
So you're considering divorce, but what's the financial hit? This video dives into the price tag, unpacking the difference between a smooth, uncontested split and a complex, lawyer-heavy battle. We'll explore factors that impact the cost, from attorney fees to court filing expenses. Whether you're aiming for an amicable resolution or bracing for a fight, this video sheds light on the financial realities of divorce.