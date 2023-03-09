Michael Shellenberger testifies before the House Select Subcom. about Censorship of Free Speech

I never thought that in my own country that freedom of speech would be threatened in this way. It’s just frightening when you get into it… – Michael Shellenberger in Front of Congress Today





Matt Taibbi and Michael Shellenberger appeared before the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government in an explosive hearing that focused on the federal government’s alleged sweeping efforts to silence disfavored views.





Mr. Shellenberger harkened President Dwight Eisenhower’s warning of a ballooning military complex that would one day “endanger our liberties” in describing what he said is a current-day web of government-funded and private efforts to monitor online speech to squelch disfavored views.





…We first raised a lot of concerns around the way Twitter-free Elon Musk was censoring people and creating black lists. Very quickly we discovered that we had FBI Agents basically, and other government officials, demanding that Twitter take certain actions..





…They keep building out basically mechanisms to proliferate a censorship industrial complex around the country to censor a whole range of issues…





